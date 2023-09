File photo: Texas State Troopers watch from an airboat as workers deploy a string of large buoys to be used as a border barrier at the center of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The State of Texas is being ordered to remove the floating border wall in the Rio Grande.

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the system of buoys “irreparably harms the public safety, navigation, and the operations of federal officials” in and around the river that borders the state and Mexico.

The floating barrier, which was deployed in July to combat illegal immigration, must be removed by September 15th. The state can appeal the ruling.