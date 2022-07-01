TEXASTRENDING

Texas Orders Districts To Audit, Fix School Security Issues

Fred CruzBy 8 views
0
FILE - Investigators search for evidences outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022, after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. The district’s superintendent said Wednesday, June 22, that Chief Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district’s police chief, has been put on leave following allegations that he erred in his response to the mass shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(AP) — State officials are ordering local school districts across Texas to audit and correct security deficiencies at their schools before the start of the next school year. The Texas Education Agency issued directives Thursday “to support the safety and security of public schools.” The order especially targets how secure exterior doors are. The directives come more than a month after an 18-year-old gunman entered a Uvalde elementary school’s unlocked door and shot and killed 19 children and two teachers. State lawmakers have targeted school security and mental health issues without further regulating firearms access.

 

Fred Cruz

Caribbean Storm Likely To Gain Force, Hit Central America

Previous article

Evins Jailers Arrested In Attack On Juvenile Inmate

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS