Texas, Other States, Sue Over Gun Sales Background Check Requirement

Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed yet another lawsuit against the Biden Administration. This time its over new rules by the ATF that would require background checks for private gun sales. The new rules would treat any private sale or trade of a gun the same as a sale from a gun dealer.

Paxton calls the rule an unconstitutional expansion of federal rules, describing it as a “dramatic escalation of Biden’s tyrannical abuse of authority.” Texas is joined by 25 other states in the lawsuit. The administration says the rule aims to stem the flow of illegally acquired firearms and to hold accountable those supplying the weapons used in crimes.