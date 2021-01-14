TEXAS

Texas Passes 1 Million Mark For Vaccine Doses Given

(AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state has distributed more than 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Texas has ramped up vaccination efforts in recent days as hospitals grapple with record number of patients. Texas has shifted most doses to mass distribution centers that can handle thousands per day.

Texas is the nation’s second-most populous state with nearly 30 million people. State health records show that over the 1 million doses given, about 132,000 people have been fully vaccinated. Texas passed 30,000 COVID-19 deaths earlier this week and had more than 14,000 patients in hospitals.

 

