A new state law that takes effect on July 1st will create statewide operating permits for food trucks in Texas.

The Department of State Health Services will create a permit that will apply to any food truck anywhere in the state. At present, food truck owners have to pay local permitting fees to operate in different cities, even though inspection requirements don’t vary much from place to place.

Some cities oppose the new statewide license because of the revenues they’ll lose from permit and inspection fees.