Texas Plays Increased Role As Electoral College Confirms Trump Victory

President-elect Donald Trump is the winner of the 2024 presidential election, and the electoral votes of Texas played a part.

The Electoral College vote took place on Tuesday at the state capitol in Austin, and in the other statehouses nationwide. Due to its rising population, Texas had 40 electoral votes this year, up from 38 in 2020. Trump won Texas by more than 1½ million votes, the second-largest margin of victory in the state’s history.

Closer to home, Vice President Harris underperformed Joe Biden’s 2020 vote count in Travis County.