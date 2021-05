It’s almost “Click it or Ticket” time again. The Texas Department of Transportation says police officers statewide will step up enforcement of seat belt and child car seat laws on Texas highways starting next week. Many Texans are planning road trips over the Memorial Day weekend and in the summertime.

Drivers face fines of up to 200-dollars for violating seat belt laws, and up to 250-dollars for child seat violations. The annual “Click it or Ticket” campaign starts Monday.