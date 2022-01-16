Texas Rabbi: Captor Grew “belligerent” Late In Standoff

An aerial view of police standing in front of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. A man held hostages for more than 10 hours Saturday inside the temple. The hostages were able to escape and the hostage taker was killed. FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno said a team would investigate "the shooting incident." (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

(AP) — A rabbi who was among four people held hostage at a Texas synagogue says their armed captor became “increasingly belligerent and threatening” toward the end of the 10-hour standoff.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker on Sunday credited security training he said his congregation has received over the years for helping them survive the hostage situation Saturday at Congregation Beth Israel near Fort Worth.

Authorities on Sunday identified 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram as the hostage-taker. He was killed after an FBI SWAT team stormed the building.