Texas Rangers have joined the investigation into the shooting death of an Elsa teenager. Elsa police say 17-year-old Gianni Ruiz was shot outside the Elsa Housing Authority Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots found Ruiz dead in the parking lot. Police Chief Robert McGinnis tells Channel 5 News that it appears Ruiz was targeted but investigators don’t yet know why. Police are continuing to ask for information from the public in their search for the shooter.