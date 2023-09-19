Texas Rangers Investigating Donna Man’s Death After Standoff, Shootout With Police

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Texas Rangers are investigating a Donna man’s violent standoff with police that ended with the man’s death at his home Monday afternoon.

Donna police had responded to a call about an intoxicated man shooting a gun inside the home at 314 North 11th Street. When officers showed up, the man shot at them. Officers fired back.

A police negotiator was called in to try to persuade the barricaded man to surrender. But as a DPS Special Operations team arrived, there was another shootout. Officers then moved into the home and found the man dead. Killed was 49-year-old Cesar Armando Aguirre. No law officers were injured during the standoff.