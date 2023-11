Texas tops the list of states with the most power outages. According to Compare the Market AU, Texas is number one with 190 power disturbances in 2020, the most recent year data was analyzed. Coming in second place is California with 167 outages.

Rounding out the top five are Washington, Louisiana, and Kansas. The study shows Hawaii and Alaska have the fewest power outages with none. Arizona, Wyoming and Tennessee reported fewer than ten disruptions each.