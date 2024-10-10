Texas Reaches Settlement With Marriot Over Data Breach

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says his office has reached a settlement with Marriott International over a breach of that company’s reservation database.

Personal information for 131-million customers was reportedly exposed over several years before the breach was discovered in 2018. Texas was one of 50 states participating in legal action over the breach.

Marriott has agreed to increase its security protocols and will 52-million dollars to the states involved in the settlement. Texas will get three-and-a-half million dollars.