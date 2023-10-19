TEXAS

Texas Receives DOJ Grants To Help Fight Crime

Crime-fighting federal grants are coming to Texas, as well as to city and county governments in the state. U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s office announced the Justice Department grants on Wednesday.

The Texas Republican says the grants will enable law enforcement to target criminal threats and reduce crime rates statewide. Gov. Greg Abbott’s office received a grant of more than 16-million-dollars.

Abbott’s Public Safety Office says the funds will be used to reduce crime, help victims recover, and build trust between police and the community.

