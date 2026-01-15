The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles reportedly rejected nearly two thousand personalized license plate requests in 2025. That’s down from about 23-hundred the year before.

The state may reject a plate because somebody else is already using it, or because state officials find it “objectionable.” State law forbids license tags whose numbers and letters carry meanings that are indecent, vulgar, profane, or insulting. It also bans references to crime, violence, drugs, or the government, and won’t allow negative instructions to other drivers.