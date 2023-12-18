Texas Rep. Gonzales: Dems Need To “Sweeten The Deal” On Border Security

A Texas congressman says the Senate and the White House will have to “sweeten” the current border security deal to get an aid package for Ukraine and Israel through the House.

Speaking on CBS’s Face the Nation, GOP Congressman Tony Gonzales said labeling cartels as “terrorist organizations” would be a major step in getting an aid package through.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas spent the weekend meeting with a bipartisan group of three senators to try to work out a tentative deal on border security.