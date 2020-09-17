Texas Reports 3,400 New COVID-19 Cases, 135 Deaths

(AP) – Texas health officials Wednesday reported more than 3,400 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, along with 135 new COVID-19 deaths.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 also continued to fall in data state health officials released Wednesday. Amid those improving numbers, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has scheduled a Thursday news conference to discuss the state’s COVID-19 response.

Last month, Abbott signaled that more restrictions could be lifted as he faces pressure from bar and restaurant owners and some GOP activists. Texas bars have been closed since June when a surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths occurred.