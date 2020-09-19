Texas Reports 3,978 New Coronavirus Cases, 123 More Deaths

(AP) – Texas health officials on Friday reported more than 3,978 new cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, along with 123 more COVID-19 deaths.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 also continued to fall with 3,172 beds filled Friday, 74 fewer than the day before. The trend encouraged Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to loosen restrictions on restaurant and fitness club capacities, although bars remain closed despite pressure from owners and some GOP activists.

Texas bars have been closed since June when a surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths occurred. Overall, there have been 682,241 confirmed cases reported in Texas since the state began tracking coronavirus cases in early March.