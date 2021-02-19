Texas Reports 97 Virus Deaths; Winter Weather Delays Reports

(AP) — Texas has reported 97 more deaths, but state health officials say disruptions caused by this week’s winter weather are delaying many reports.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Thursday that new case and fatality counts would be artificially low until reporting resumes. The state’s confirmed and probable coronavirus cases rose by 3,012 to more than 2.57 million, an estimated 235,855 of which are active.

The hospitalization count stood at 7,874, the first increase in a month. Johns Hopkins University says that the state’s pandemic death toll from COVID-19, the illness the coronavirus causes, is at over 41,500.