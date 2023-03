FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a mobile phone. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a mobile phone. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

A congressman from Texas is among a group of conservative Republicans who want to eliminate TikTok completely.

Representative Troy Nehls describes the popular social media app as a “Chinese surveillance tool” that threatens children and national security.

Nehls is the former sheriff of Fort Bend County, near Houston. The CEO of TikTok faced a grilling by a congressional committee over data concerns. The Chinese company ByteDance owns the app.