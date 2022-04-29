Texas Republican Leaders Approve Redirect Of $500 Million To Operation Lone Star

Operation Lone Star, the taxpayer-funded Texas border security initiative, is getting another nearly half-billion dollars.

Governor Greg Abbott and the state legislative leadership Friday approved the transfer of $495.3 million, which they say will address immediate border security needs. The funds are being redirected from five other state agencies. All but $30 million of the new money will support the deployment of the Texas National Guard, which according to many of the soldiers themselves, has been sorely lacking crucial equipment.

The Guard lost one of their members last week when Sergeant Bishop Evans jumped into the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass to rescue two migrants struggling in the currents. Evans also got caught in the rushing waters and drowned. He was not equipped with a flotation device.