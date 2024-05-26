TEXAS

Texas Republican Party Convention Wraps Up

The Texas Republican Party convention wrapped up after an eventful Saturday. The party elected ultraconservative Abraham George as the state GOP chair. The more conservative, populist wing of the party reasserted its power, leading to a number of new rules that strengthen the party’s control over candidates and ideology.

Delegates voted to close GOP primaries to Democrats and independents, and approved another rule banning candidates censured by the party from running as Republicans for at least two years.

