A Republican congressman from Texas is threatening to defund the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security.

Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Chip Roy of the Hill Country area says he doesn’t intend to take money away from the agencies. But he also said he doesn’t want to give them a “blank check” until President Biden tells Congress how he plans to “restore” the DOJ and “secure the border.” Roy accused the administration of “weaponizing” the Justice Department.