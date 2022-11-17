Texas Republicans Show Mixed Feelings About Trump’s 2024 Run

Texas Republican leaders are showing mixed feelings about the prospect of another Donald Trump presidential run in 2024. The state’s two U.S. senators, Republicans Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, have indicated a readiness to support other GOP candidates for the White House.

Gov. Greg Abbott and other state officials, who had Trump’s endorsement in their own elections, haven’t yet said anything about his third bid for president. Many of the candidates Trump endorsed in last week’s midterm elections didn’t do well.