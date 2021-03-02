Texas Resubmits Disaster Declaration Request For Starr, 31 More Counties

Starr County is on a list of 32 counties that Texas has requested – again – be approved as federal disaster areas due to damage done by the deep freeze that ravaged the state last month.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management Tuesday re-submitted a request that the 32 counties be added to FEMA’s Major Disaster Declaration. The list includes both Starr County and adjacent Zapata County. Starr is the only county in the Valley that FEMA hasn’t approved as a winter storm disaster area. Cameron and Hidalgo counties were included in the initial request more than a week ago, and Willacy County was added last week.

Under the declaration, homeowners, renters, and business owners are eligible to receive federal financial assistance to pay for property repairs. They’ll also have access to low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration to cover uninsured property losses.