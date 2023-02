A ruling that’s expected any day now by a federal judge in Texas could block access to an abortion pill across the U.S. A group of anti-abortion doctors is asking a judge in Amarillo to vacate the FDA approval of the abortion pill mifepristone. The group claims the FDA “improperly approved” the drug back in 2000.

Depending on how it goes, the ruling could temporarily halt access to the drug, even in states where abortion is legal. >>Pence: Apologists For Putin Aren’t Welcome In GOP