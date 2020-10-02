Texas Sales Tax Revenues For September Down Six-Percent From 2019

Texas sales tax revenue for September is down slightly more than six-percent from the same month a year ago. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Thursday that the state collected more than two-and-a-half-billion-dollars in sales tax revenue last month.

Hegar says the decline in tax revenue is due to the one-two punch of the pandemic shutdowns and the low price of crude oil that resulted. He points out that sales tax revenue, the state’s main source of funds, has been down from 2019 for five of the past six months.