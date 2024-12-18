Texas School Choice Laws Have Better Chance Of Passing In 2025

School choice advocates say voucher laws have a better chance than ever to be enacted in the upcoming Texas legislative session. Lawmakers will first have to come up with a program they can agree on.

Governor Greg Abbott says the Legislature must pass a program under which every Texas student would be eligible to use state funds for tuition, books, uniforms, home schooling, and other education-related expenses. Details still to be worked out include what to do if demand exceeds funding, and how to measure student performance.