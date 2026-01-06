The FBI is investigating social media threats made against 14 Texas schools. The feds have reached out to the districts of the schools to alert them. At least three elementary schools in Austin are included on the list.

According to a letter sent out to parents of Austin students, the threats include a photo of a masked person with a gun, but there’s no specific day or time included.

AISD says they will have an increased police presence on campuses within the district. So far, there’s been no information provided publicly by the FBI.