Texas Schools To Get Another Round Of Federal Coronavirus-Related Reimbursement Funds

The state of Texas is sending another $420 million to public schools to cover their purchases of remote learning devices that have allowed students to be instructed in their homes during the coronavirus outbreak.

The reimbursements are coming from federal CARES Act monies and will covers school district costs for things like laptops and tablets, and the purchase of WiFi hotspots.

The $420 million is in addition to the $362 million that’s already been provided. And Governor Greg Abbott says it will build on his Operation Connectivity announced in May – an initiative aimed at closing the digital disparities between wealthier big-city school districts and poorer rural school districts. School districts can begin applying for the reimbursement funds on Friday.