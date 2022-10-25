Texas Scores Drop In Report Card, Ranking Still Improves

Despite a drop in test scores, Texas is moving up in the Nation’s Report Card. Based on the results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress, Texas fourth graders are 33rd in reading and 14th in math, while eighth graders are 41st in reading and 25th in math.

Like most of the U.S, Texas saw a decline in math scores since the last exam was administered in 2019 before the pandemic, while reading scores stayed about the same.

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath says the state is recovering from the effects of the school shutdowns in reading, but more work needs to be done to improve students’ math skills.