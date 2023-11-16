Texas Secessionists Believe The Time Is Coming Soon

People who would like to see an independent Republic of Texas are feeling energized lately. The first conference of the Texas Nationalist Movement drew about 100 attendees to the Waco Convention Center over the weekend.

The movement has been advocating an independent Texas since 2005. State Senator Bob Hall, an Edgewood Republican, spoke at the event.

The Texas Nationalist Movement says it has more than half of the 100-thousand signatures it needs to put a nonbinding secession referendum on the Texas GOP primary ballot.