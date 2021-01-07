TEXASTRENDING

Texas Sees 1st Case Of New Variant Amid Push For More Shots

(AP) — Texas has reported its first known case of a person infected with the new variant of the coronavirus. State and local health officials said the patient is a Houston-area man between the age of 30 and 40 who has no known travel history.

Harris County officials said the man was in stable condition and isolated. Texas joins a handful of states to report the new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. State health officials say there is no evidence it causes more severe disease. And they say current vaccines are expected to be effective.

