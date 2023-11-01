Texas Senate Approves $1.5B Bill For Construction Of Border Wall

A new border security measure now has the approval of the Texas Senate. On Tuesday, senators approved a one-and-a-half-billion-dollar proposal to build another 50-miles of wall along the Texas-Mexico border and fund state law enforcement’s efforts at reducing the number of illegal border crossings.

The House approved similar legislation last week. The bill’s outlay is in addition to the more than ten-billion-dollars the Legislature has approved for Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lonestar since the border security initiative started in 2021.