TEXAS

Texas Senate Approves Maps With Fewer Minority Districts

By 17 views
0
FILE -State Capitol in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(AP) — The Texas Senate has approved newly drawn district maps that would keep Republicans dominant in the state’s congressional representation, even amid rapidly shifting demographics.

The maps approved Friday will next go to the GOP-dominated Texas House of Representatives, where they are expected to be approved before reaching Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk to be signed into law. Minority rights groups and Democrats say the Republican mapmakers are ignoring demographic trends.

Under the proposed maps, the number of Hispanic majority districts would shrink from eight to seven. There would also be no districts with a majority of Black residents. Republican State Senator Joan Huffman chaired the Senate redistricting committee and said the maps were drawn “blind to race.”

US Appeals Court Lets Texas Temporarily Resume Abortion Law

Previous article

Search Continues For Missing 3-Year-Old Boy In Texas

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS