Texas Senate Approves Property Tax Cut, Bill Now Goes To House

A proposed property tax cut is on its way to the Texas House following its unanimous approval by the state Senate on Thursday. The proposal calls for an increase in the state’s homestead exemption on school district taxes from 100-thousand dollars to 140-thousand.

The full Senate approved the bill by a bipartisan 30-0 vote, two days after the Local Government Committee also unanimously passed it. If the House approves it, the bill will go before voters in the form of a proposed constitutional amendment.