TEXAS

Texas Senate Democratic Caucus Pushes Special Session On Guns

jsalinasBy 6 views
0
FILE Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

The Texas Senate Democratic Caucus wants a special session on guns. Caucus members told reporters in Austin today it’s important for Governor Greg Abbott to call lawmakers back to the Texas Capitol. They’re pushing for proposals like more background checks, a three-day waiting period on some gun purchases, and a red flag law.

The Republican Abbott asked for special committees to look at potential solutions instead. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed at a South Texas elementary school last month.

Facebook: Greitens’ ‘RINO Hunting’ Video Violates Standards

Previous article

Murdered Houston Baptist Basketball Player Would Have Graduated In December

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS