Texas Senate Passes $23B School Property Tax Cut

Texas homeowners may be in for more property tax relief after the state Senate passed a 23-billion-dollar bill raising the homestead exemption.

The proposed bill would increase the state’s homestead exemption for school district taxes from 100 thousand dollars to 140 thousand, if voters approve. The bill was authored by Senator Paul Bettencourt, a Houston Republican.

Under the terms of the bill, the state would fill any budget gaps experienced by school districts as a result of the increased homestead exemption.