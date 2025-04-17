TEXAS

Texas Senate Passes $500M Bill To Bring Film, TV Production To State

jsalinasBy
Shutterstock

A bill that would more than double the amount of money Texas spends to lure film and TV production to the state now goes before the House.

The Texas Senate passed the bill on Wednesday that directs the state comptroller to deposit 500 million dollars into a new movie industry incentive fund every two years until 2035.

State lawmakers first started funding a film incentive grant in 2007, but never for such a large amount. The bill gives the governor total discretion over which film and TV projects receive grant funds.

