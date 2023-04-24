Texas Senate Passes Bill Banning Countywide Voting

A bill approved by the Texas Senate last week would do away with countywide polling locations on Election Day.

The bill passed on Thursday by a 17-12 party-line vote. If the state House also approves the bill, it would require residents to vote in assigned precincts, usually in their own neighborhoods. Larger voting centers would be allowed during early voting.

The secretary of state’s office allows 90 counties to use countywide voting centers on Election Day. The bill is part of an ongoing effort by GOP lawmakers to prevent voter fraud.