Texas Senate Passes Bill To Keep Age-Inappropriate Materials Out Of School Libraries

Texas school libraries will be changing their acquisition processes and procedures if a bill passed by the state Senate on Thursday becomes law.

Senate Bill 13 would bar libraries from acquiring or keeping indecent materials, and would create local councils to exercise oversight of school district libraries.

School boards would be required to release lists of proposed library purchases to the public 30-days ahead of acquiring new materials. Exceptions would be buying additional copies or replacing damaged ones. The bill now goes to the House.