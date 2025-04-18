TEXAS

Texas Senate Passes Bill To Regulate University Curricula, Faculty Senates

A comprehensive higher education reform bill has the approval of the Texas Senate.

The upper chamber passed Senate Bill 37 on Wednesday. The bill would regulate the size and role of faculty senates and establish mandatory reviews of the content of core curriculum. It would eliminate degree plans with little or no return on investment and outline training for university system regents.

The bill would create an ombudsman office to investigate universities’ compliance with the law, including investigations of complaints from the public.

