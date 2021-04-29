Texas Senate Votes To Ban Police Choke Holds

The Texas Senate is giving its unanimous approval to a bill that would bar police officers from using chokeholds during an arrest.

Senators voted on Wednesday on Senate Bill 69, which prohibits officers from applying pressure to a suspect’s neck, throat, or torso in such a way as to block breathing or blood flow. The action would still be allowed if it’s necessary to protect officers or bystanders from death or serious injury.

Sen. Borris Miles, a Houston Democrat, wrote the bill in response to data showing that at least 134 people in police custody across the nation have died of asphyxiation in the past ten-years.