Texas Senators Shine Spotlight On Current Border Surge

File: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and other members of the Republican Conference talk to reporters following a luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Two Texas senators are shining a spotlight on the current surge on the southern border. Republicans John Cornyn and Ted Cruz led a GOP delegation on a boat trip on the Rio Grande.

During a news briefing on shore, Cornyn called it a humanitarian crisis that’s being fueled by smugglers and drug cartels. The veteran lawmaker said the U.S. immigration system is broken.

Cruz called the border surge a heartbreaking tragedy and said the Biden administration is limiting access to facilities housing unaccompanied migrant children.