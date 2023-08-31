Texas Sends 11th Bus To Los Angeles

File photo: Migrants wave as a bus leaves to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (Anthony Vazquez /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

For the eleventh time since June, Texas officials have sent a bus filled with migrants to Los Angeles. The Mayor’s office says it arrived late Wednesday morning. It had 35 asylum seekers from Honduras, Guatemala, Peru, Russia and Venezuela.

The bus passengers were made up of 21 adults and 14 children ranging in age from two to 17. Texas officials sending migrants to Los Angeles has become a common occurrence in recent weeks.

Local officials and charities typically set them up with shelter, food and services. LA is a self-described sanctuary city, so Texas officials say they should take in migrants.