Texas Sends Assistance To Florida, Tennessee

Image courtesy NOAA and The National Hurricane Center

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he has ordered the state’s Division of Emergency Management to send crews and resources to Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall near Tampa, expected sometime today or early tomorrow.

Emergency management personnel, swiftwater rescue boat squads and search and rescue personnel are on their way. Other resources including approximately 200 first responders are being deployed to help in Eastern Tennessee which continues to recover from devastating flooding after Hurricane Helene.

