Texas Sends Illegal Migrants To Illinois

Chicago’s mayor says the Governor of Texas is racist for sending bus-loads of illegal migrants to her city.
Republican Governor Greg Abbott has been sending migrants to cities with Democratic mayors, he says, to ease to border emergency in his state. Abbott said he looks forward to seeing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot welcome the migrants, since Chicago is a sanctuary city.
Lightfoot’s office called Abbott’s actions “racist,” and said they are doing everything they can to make sure the migrants receive food and shelter.