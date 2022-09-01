Texas Sends Illegal Migrants To Illinois

Migrants give a thumbs up and cheer as they load a bus to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Chicago officials say 75 immigrants have arrived in the city on buses from Texas, as part of an aggressive border policy by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office confirmed that the migrants arrived Wednesday night and that the city has welcomed them and will make sure they receive shelter and food. (Anthony Vazquez /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Chicago’s mayor says the Governor of Texas is racist for sending bus-loads of illegal migrants to her city.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott has been sending migrants to cities with Democratic mayors, he says, to ease to border emergency in his state. Abbott said he looks forward to seeing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot welcome the migrants, since Chicago is a sanctuary city.

Lightfoot’s office called Abbott’s actions “racist,” and said they are doing everything they can to make sure the migrants receive food and shelter.