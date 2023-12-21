Texas Sends Migrants To Chicago On Private Plane

Governor Greg Abbott is confirming that he sent a private chartered plane carrying migrants to Chicago’s O’Hare Airport.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson reacted to the move by saying Abbott is determined to cause chaos throughout the entire country. More than 120 asylum-seekers were on board the flight that landed Tuesday night.

Abbott’s office released a statement saying that since Mayor Johnson is failing to live up to his city’s Welcoming City ordinance by targeting migrant buses from Texas, they are expanding their operation to include flights to Chicago.