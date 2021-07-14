Texas Seven Member: Judge Was Biased Against Me At Trial

One of the infamous Texas Seven prison escapees sentenced to death in the 2000 killing of an Irving cop wants his conviction tossed.

Randy Halprin’s attorneys told a North Texas judge today the original judge in his case, Vickers Cunningham, is a racist and anti-Semite. The defense believes Cunningham’s beliefs prevented the Jewish Halprin from getting a fair trial.

Cunningham told The Dallas Morning News in 2018 he established a trust for his kids, which required them to marry a Christian of the same race and opposite sex. Halprin’s defense also presented an affidavit from a friend of Cunningham, which claimed he used racial slurs when discussing the Texas Seven.

Prosecutors say there’s no proof Halprin’s trial was biased. Halprin was put on death row after Officer Aubrey Hawkins was shot to death inside a sporting goods store. His attorneys say Halprin didn’t pull the trigger.