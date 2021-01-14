Texas Solicitor General Latest Exit In Embattled AG’s Office

(AP) — Texas’ solicitor general who didn’t join embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election results is resigning.

Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins didn’t say why he was leaving in a statement Wednesday but praised Paxton as a “stalwart advocate for Texas.” Still, the departure continues a dramatic shakeup of Paxton’s office that began in September when his top deputies accused the Republican of bribery and abuse of office on behalf of a donor.

All eight of his accusers have since quit or been fired, and their accusations are the focus of an FBI investigation into Paxton.