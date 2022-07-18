Texas State Police Launch Internal Review Of Uvalde Response

File photo: Photo of surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District via the Austin American-Statesman, authorities stage in a hallway as they respond to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

(AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Monday an internal review over the slow response to the Uvalde school massacre. The review comes after a damning new 80-page report released over the weekend by the Texas House revealed wide failures by all levels of law enforcement.

The findings put more than 90 state troopers at Robb Elementary School during the May 24 tragedy.

Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw has previously called the law enforcement response to the shooting an “abject failure.”